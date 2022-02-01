Big Shake's Rolls Out Valentine's Day Bundle

Big Shake’s is making it easy for people to have a dinner for two of Nashville hot chicken for Valentine's Day. It has put together a flavorful bundle that every chicken-loving man is going to love. The deal is offered only through DoorDash, and delivery is free anywhere in the country.

The Big Shake’s Nashville hot chicken dinner for two is $119 and includes:

8 Jumbo Chicken Tenders

1 lb Mac n Cheese

1 lb White Beans

2 Dinner Rolls

1lb (6 Slice) Cheesecake of Choice- Classic New York Style or Strawberry Swirl

The shrink-wrapped package will then be placed in a large resealable freezer bag for the customer’s convenience.

Flavors will be Original (No Spice), CryBaby (Mild) and Rambo (Hot)

“We have put together the best Valentine’s Day gift for men,” says Shawn Davis, otherwise known as Chef Big Shake, owner of Big Shake’s restaurants. “If you really want to give him a gift that will put a smile on his face, go with Nashville hot chicken. Great men’s Valentine’s Day gifts never looked or tasted so good!”

The kit ships frozen with dry ice to maintain the integrity, and comes with simple reheating instructions. The kit can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days, or frozen for up to a year. The kit makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for him.

When placing an order for nationwide shipping, customers can choose their level of heat for the chicken. Choose from original (no heat), mild, or hot. The chicken used at Big Shake never uses hormones, and comes with heating instructions. Some products qualify for free shipping.

Big Shake’s sells a variety of additional merchandise, including red dust fish fry, shrimp burgers, coffee mugs, popcorn, sweet cornbread mix, seasoning salts, bottled hot sauces, and more. It also offers an ultimate gift box to send to someone who loves hot chicken. It also offers a variety of clothing items, including sneakers, shirts, and backpacks.

Big Shake's currently has four locations, in Franklin, Tenn., Columbia, Tenn., Huntsville, Ala., and Madison, Ala. Additional locations in Nashville and Tuscaloosa are underway. Chef Big Shake became famous for his signature shrimp burgers, which were featured on the hit show “Shark Tank.” His chain has sold hundreds of thousands of them.

The restaurant has also become famous for its hot chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, hot chicken and waffles, hot chicken tacos, and more. It also features a variety of fish entrees, including whiting and catfish. Diners can choose their level of heat, ranging from “cry baby” to “executioner.”