Big Shoulders Coffee Announces Promotions for National Coffee Month

Big Shoulders Coffee announced a slate of specials and promotions in celebration of National Coffee Month. For four weeks, the Golden Bean Award-winning roasters will offer a series of discounts in-store for some of their most popular offerings, including the following:

Week 1: August 7 - 11 16 oz drip coffee for $2.50

Week 2: August 14 - 18 16 oz drip coffee and any sandwich for $7.50

Week 3: August 21 - 25 20% off retail coffee

Week 4: August 28 - September 1 20 oz cold brew for $3.00



Guests can celebrate National Coffee Month at six different locations across Chicago, including neighborhoods such as West Town and Gold Coast, as well as the Big Shoulders Coffee website for yet to be named discounts at BigShouldersCoffee.com.

WHERE: Six Big Shoulders Coffee locations around the city, including:

West Town - 1105 W Chicago Ave

Loop - 213 W Lake St

Gold Coast - 858 N State St

Chicago Board of Trade - 141 W Jackson

Midway Airport – Terminal A

Wacker – 311 Wacker Drive

WHEN: Select weeks during National Coffee Month – August 7 through September 1, Monday through Friday during open hours.