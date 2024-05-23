As longtime BIGGBY COFFEE enthusiasts and now franchisees, Tarin and Luke Tripp have always associated their hometown with BIGGBY COFFEE, the 390+ unit coffee franchise focused on enriching communities and helping people build a life they love. Now, they are expanding again with their planned location set to open in Athens, GA in early 2025.

BIGGBY COFFEE has experienced impressive growth in the first quarter of 2024, with 14 new franchise signings, 35 percent of which originated from existing franchise owners — an indicator of strong franchisee satisfaction and system health. Furthermore, the brand celebrated the opening of 13 new locations and the signing of 11 new leases, showcasing the ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint.

The Athens location will mark the 2nd BIGGBY COFFEE to open in Georgia, with another two locations looking for prime real estate in Cobb County and Clarke County.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding into Georgia. There’s an incredible opportunity to serve the young and professional community in and around Athens,” explained Bob Fish, co-chief executive officer. “No one else is doing what we are on the same scale and that attracts a lot of attention.”

The agreement was signed by Tarin and Luke Tripp, who lived most of their lives in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the homeland of BIGGBY COFFEE. When they moved to Athens, they struggled to find a coffee shop that compared to BIGGBY COFFEE and still visited the community-centric coffee concept as their first stop every time they visited home. Upon realizing how much they missed BIGGBY COFFEE back in Athens on one of these trips, they stumbled upon an advertisement that the franchise was looking to open locations in Georgia, and they immediately jumped at the chance. Tarin and Luke still work their day jobs, and the proximity to the University of Georgia helped confirm the location will be a success. Now, they are set to become owners of their own piece of home in Athens.

“I always felt a nostalgic connection to BIGGBY COFFEE,” says Tarin. “It wasn’t until we had none around us that I realized how comforting and unique the atmosphere was, and the chance to bring BIGGBY® to our new home and steward it is truly exciting.”

BIGGBY® COFFEE’s new Athens location is another addition to the franchise brand’s fast-growing roster with ample opportunity for more locations across the state. The brand aims to continue offering franchisees like Tarin and Luke Tripp the opportunity to be a part of a unique franchise model designed to support the lifestyle most entrepreneurs want.

Looking ahead, BIGGBY COFFEE aims to have 1,000 locations open by 2028 and is focused on cultivating a BIGGBY Nation team culture that helps people build a life they love.