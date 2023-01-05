Biggby Coffee Names Brandience its Agency of Record

Brandience, a Cincinnati-based full-service marketing agency has been awarded agency-of-record status by BIGGBY COFFEE, for its Cincinnati co-op, a sixteen-store Greater Cincinnati footprint with locations in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati’s East Side and the Northern Corridor to Dayton, Ohio.

Brandience will oversee all aspects of paid advertising and marketing, including media buying, planning, placement, sponsorships, digital and brand creative for BIGGBY COFFEE’s Cincinnati co-op. “As a growing brand who lives up to their strong cultural values in everything they do, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with BIGGBY”, said Brian McHale, Chief Executive Officer, Brandience. “BIGGBY COFFEE is such a strong fit for us – it will allow us to leverage our deep experience in both restaurant and franchise marketing,” he continued.

BIGGBY COFFEE entered the Cincinnati market in 2013 with a single location. After surveying the market for growth potential, BIGGBY COFFEE continued to add franchise and corporately owned locations throughout Greater Cincinnati with plans for continued expansion. “Our co-op is poised to take our advertising strategy to the next level as we continue to become a more significant part of the Cincinnati community. Brandience’s relevant experience coupled with their focus on using data insights and creativity will help us engage in meaningful ways with our target customers,” noted Amanda Ward, Cincinnati Co-op President, BIGGBY COFFEE.