BIGGBY COFFEE, the high-energy coffee franchise beloved across the nation, unveiled its eagerly awaited holiday menu, brimming with festive flavors and comforting treats just in time for the season. From November 1st to December 31st, this year’s offerings are sure to bring joy to all customers.

Celebrate the holiday season with BIGGBY COFFEE’s seasonal drink offerings, including the beloved Peppermint Stick Mocha, the decadent Cookie Butter Latte and the delicious Winter Wonderland Latte. For those with a sweet tooth, the classic Chocolate Brownie makes a debut in all of its rich and fudgy glory. Due to popular demand, the Maple Waffle Sandwich, a Belgian-style waffle infused with real maple syrup and filled with cheddar, egg and a choice of bacon or sausage — will also be available throughout the holiday season. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy one (or two)!

As part of this seasonal celebration, BIGGBY COFFEE will feature a few promotions:

Black Friday (11/29) – Free canvas tote bag with purchase of a sandwich and 16oz specialty beverage.

National Cookie Day (12/4) – Launching Peppermint Cookies & Cream beverage.

“The holidays hold a special place in our hearts at BIGGBY COFFEE. Whether it’s savoring your favorite seasonal flavors or sharing a warm cup of coffee with loved ones, we’re thrilled to create lasting memories with our guests this holiday season,” said Rita Bettino, Chief Marketing Officer.

As you embrace the joy of the holiday season, BIGGBY COFFEE invites everyone to indulge in their festive menu and celebrate the holidays with those around you. We look forward to making this holiday season memorable and delicious for all our guests. Visit your local BIGGBY COFFEE from November 1st to December 31st to experience the warmth and cheer that only BIGGBY COFFEE can offer!