Biggy Coffee Opens in White Lake, Michigan

BIGGBY COFFEE, the Lansing-based 260-plus-unit coffee brand that has expanded steadily across the U.S. over the past 26 years, opened a new location in White Lake, Michigan on October 19.

For 26-year-old Ford engineer Zachary Raubinger and his 25-year-old wife, Reagan, coffee is a family affair. Zach was first introduced to the BIGGBY COFFEE brand when he was 11, which is when he started working at his father’s store in nearby Howell. While he still works full-time at Ford Motor Company in IT, he knew he had an entrepreneurial spirit and fell in love with the BIGGBY COFFEE concept. That’s why he decided to bring the brand to the White Lake community at 9228 Highland Road alongside his wife, with his father on board as a business partner as well.

“Business ownership, and more specifically franchising, was always something that I was interested in,” Zach says. “It was a no-brainer for us to pursue our dream of being an entrepreneur with the BIGGBY COFFEE brand, seeing as though their model has proven successful.”

Founded in 1995, the BIGGBY COFFEE brand specializes in providing customers with the highest-quality coffee and service with a focus on supporting people to build a life they love. United behind this purpose, baristas, operators and corporate employees work together to create a welcoming culture for all customers.

Raubinger said the experience that each location gives its guests, especially compared to other coffee brands, gave him the confidence to sign on. In addition to offering an exceptional guest experience, the BIGGBY COFFEE franchise offers an operational model that is well-positioned to thrive in a rapidly shifting consumer landscape.

The Raubingers’ White Lake location is in a refurbished Chase Bank that boasts a fireplace, indoor seating, a large patio and even a conference room that will be open for guests to rent. This location will be the third in the area and will bring 12 jobs to the market.

“We are very excited to bring the BIGGBY COFFEE brand to the White Lake community,” said Zach. “We want our location to be a place for people to connect, have fun and drink great coffee.”