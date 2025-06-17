Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with Tiki Taco, a fast-growing, neighborhood taco joint specializing in Southern California-style tacos and burritos inspired by the flavors of Polynesia, Thailand, and Mexico.

Tiki Taco was founded by three entrepreneurs, just prior to the pandemic. The team weathered COVID with a small walk-up window, and used the opportunity to rebrand and lay the groundwork for expansion. After opening a third location in 2024, Tiki Taco brought on a CEO with extensive restaurant experience to operate and scale the brand. The plan was simple: Optimize the food, culture, and operational systems, and build a tech stack to support quick, efficient growth.

CEO, Eric Knott, knew a restaurant CDP would be critical technology for helping the brand scale rapidly. Bikky is now an integral part of Tiki Taco’s growth strategy, providing robust guest data that guides everything from menu development to choosing real estate for future locations. “Now that we understand specific guest journeys, we can tailor our strategies to match guest behavior,” says Knott. “We’ve never been able to target with such precision before.”

The team initially sought to improve frequency and average order size by understanding their most loyal guests. With Bikky’s segmentation tool, they were able to identify their highest-frequency guests and the top retention drivers on their menu. This has helped them build more effective marketing campaigns that promote the behaviors that their top guests exhibit. “By following Bikky’s insights, we’ve achieved a 15% year-over-year, same-stores increase in sales,” says Knott.

Tiki Taco has since used Bikky to refine their menu, removing underperforming items, like the grilled fish taco, after confirming they had a lower than average reorder rate. They’ve also leveraged Bikky’s data to improve the performance of their monthly specials. By understanding guest behavior around food and beverage specials, the team can definitively say which recipes are worth bringing back and which ones were a miss.

This concrete information has been valuable for the brand’s chefs, helping inform future creations and flavors, and for streamlining decision making across the organization. “The heart of the benefit of Bikky is being able to say things with certainty,” says Knott. “It’s not personal, it’s not my opinion against yours, it’s just the data.”

The remainder of 2025 will be focused on growth, with plans for nine locations by the fall. New Tiki Tacos will be found everywhere from pop-ups in hospitals and arenas, to permanent stores across Kansas City, and stalls in Kansas University’s football and basketball stadiums. “Bikky gives us a really good understanding of who our guests are, what they prefer to order, and how frequently they visit,” says Knott. “The insights have also helped us build a strong foundation and a solid grasp on stores, our people and our food as we move forward.”

“Tiki Taco’s journey demonstrates the power of combining entrepreneurial vision with data-driven decision making,” says Abhinav Kapur, CEO of Bikky. “In a short time with Bikky, they’ve transformed how they approach growth—from menu optimization to site selection for new locations. What excites us most is how they’re using guest insights to make confident choices as they triple their footprint this year. By understanding their guests at this granular level, Tiki Taco has access to the same caliber of analytics that traditionally only the largest restaurant brands could leverage. This deep guest understanding becomes their competitive advantage as they scale—enabling them to grow fast while staying true to what their guests actually want.”

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants in today’s competitive market look to Bikky for insight into how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Tiki Taco joins a growing roster of brands, including Robeks, Playa Bowls, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, who rely on the groundbreaking guest data and analytics platform.