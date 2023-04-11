Bill Black Joins Scooter’s Coffee as Chief Community Officer

As Scooter’s Coffee continues to strategically grow and scale nationwide, the company is committed to expanding and elevating its community give-back programs and overall philanthropy. Leading this effort is Bill Black, who has taken on the new role of Chief Community Officer.

“At Scooter’s Coffee, our Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage are the foundation which guides everything we do. By creating the new role of Chief Community Officer, we will be able to extend our Core Values even more to the communities we serve and nonprofit organizations we support,” says Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “As Chief Community Officer, Bill has the keen insights and talent to add more structure to our give-back and philanthropy programs. He will create proactive, compassionate action to support people and causes important to Scooter’s Coffee, our franchisees and their communities.”

Black, who has led the company’s brand and marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer for the past five years, will extend the Scooter’s Coffee brand into supporting worthy individuals and causes that grow the company’s reach to help many people in need.

Scooter’s Coffee and its franchisees give back in the communities they serve in addition to having strong partnerships with several national nonprofits, including The Pink Agenda, Wounded Warriors Family Support and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. In the past year, through various initiatives, Scooter’s Coffee, its franchisees and customers joined together to donate over $335,000 to support the efforts of these national nonprofit organizations.