Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Partners with DailyPay

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, a popular Texas-based fast-casual restaurant specializing in Bar-B-Q cuisine, today announced its partnership with DailyPay, the leading provider of on-demand pay. Through the partnership, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q employees will have access to their pay after completing a shift.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q presently operates 77 restaurants in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin markets. By offering DailyPay as a benefit, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q can remain competitive in the talent market helping boost its hiring and retention efforts. According to a survey conducted by DailyPay, employers are able to hire up to two times faster (52%) than those who don’t offer an on-demand pay benefit.

"Bill Miller has gained an employee benefit that job seekers are in demand for, DailyPay,” said Bill Miller CEO and President, Jim Guy Egbert. “Partnering with DailyPay has given our employees the advantage of accessing their pay when they need it."

With DailyPay, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q employees have access to their pay as they earn it, allowing them to have financial freedom. According to DailyPay research, 74% of employees who use DailyPay reported they feel less financial stress. Since launching DailyPay in July 2022, 44.4% of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q employees have enrolled in DailyPay.