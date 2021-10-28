Billy Sims Burgers Lands in Tulsa

Football great and barbecue restaurateur Billy Sims is expanding his restaurant empire and tackling the burger business. Billy Sims opens the new Billy Sims Burger at 1941 S Yale Ave in Tulsa, near the Fairgrounds.

Billy Sims Burger first debuted a test location in Midwest City, Okla., last year. After much success and positive guest feedback, Billy Sims Burger is now ready to expand into new cities in Oklahoma and beyond.

The menu features quality, handcrafted, 100 percent angus beef burgers served on potato buns with a secret Sims Sauce that gives the burgers added oomph! Guests can choose from the Billy Burger, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Sims Sauce – available as a single or double – or The 1978 BBQ Bacon Burger. The 1978 BBQ Bacon Burger features a double patty, bacon, double cheese, lettuce, tomato, Sims Sauce, and Billy Sims BBQ Sauce – the same one found at Billy Sims BBQ restaurants.

For chicken lovers, the menu includes a breaded chicken sandwich with pickles, lettuce, and herb mayo. Guests can also add fries, cheese curds or loaded fries to their order as well as dessert. Options include a variety of shake flavors or Billy’s Famous Shake & Cake – a slice of triple chocolate cake blended into a chocolate or vanilla shake.

“We’ve worked hard perfecting the menu to create an old-fashioned burger and shake place but with a modern spin,” says Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims Burger. “Every order is made fresh with premium ingredients with a focus on the food being delicious every single time. We think Billy Sims Burger rivals any of the fast-casual burger competitors out there.”

Billy Sims first entered the restaurant business more than 15 years ago when he opened the first Billy Sims BBQ. He has now grown the fast-casual style barbecue restaurant into a 40+ unit business operating in seven states.