There’s a ‘not-so ordinary‘ competitor in the diner market that is set to bring its unique dining experience to communities nationwide.

Billy’s Downtown Diner, a Lehigh Valley Pennsylvania-based concept, has been a local and tourist favorite since 2000, setting the stage for rapid franchise growth. With a growing base of loyal customers and a reputation for innovative dishes, the decision to franchise marks a significant milestone in the concept’s journey. In support of the brand’s development efforts, the company announced today a strategic partnership with Franchise Well, the leading franchise consulting practice led by industry veteran Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE. Together, they will grow Billy’s Downtown Diner across the country through a strategic franchise plan.

As the concept’s Chief Development Officer, Litalien has set plans in place to catapult Billy’s Downtown Diner across the country with Regional Developers.

“Founders Billy and Yanna Kounoupis have an insatiable appetite for creativity and community, which has equipped them with the right approach to franchise their ‘Not Your Ordinary Diner.’ It’s an inspiring story,” said Litalien. “And now, the opportunity to bring Billy’s Downtown Diners to communities across the country through a regional developer franchise offer is an exciting step.”

Regional Developers acquire a territory of one million or more in population, they open/own and operate a Billy’s Downtown Diner in the territory, and act as an agent for Billy’s to recruit franchisees to meet their development schedules. They also provide onsite and ongoing support for all the franchises in their territory.

“This model brings franchise development and support into the local community through an established business owner that is also in the business as a Billy’s franchisee. The regional developer model is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to rapidly build the Billy’s Downtown Diner brand in a market, without the usual capital required by the area developer model,” said Litalien.

Alongside its flagship location that opened in 2000 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the brand has successfully opened a second Billy’s Downtown Diner in Easton, Pennsylvania. Billy’s Downtown Diner is at the forefront of the diner culture phenomenon with its commitment to being a beacon of culinary creativity, where every dish tells a story, and every visit feels like coming home. Whether you’re indulging in a classic favorite or exploring a new flavor sensation, Billy’s Downtown Diner is the place where memories are made and shared.

“Billy’s has long been a staple in our community — a place known for its incredible food, welcoming team, and strong sense of value,” said Mike Axiotis, CEO of Lehigh Valley Restaurant Brands and National Restaurant Association board officer. “It’s exciting to see Billy bring this beloved concept to a broader audience through a smart and strategic franchise model. His passion for hospitality and commitment to excellence have always set Billy’s apart, and I have no doubt it will resonate with communities nationwide.”

The Billy’s Downtown Diner franchise offers an unparalleled menu offering, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile enabled, an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and restaurant development. Billy’s Downtown Diners operate in a small footprint, under 2,500 square feet, with a small number of employees, as few as 10, yet can efficiently produce significant results. Potential franchisees are invited to join the Billy’s Downtown Diner family and contribute to the brand’s legacy of culinary excellence and community engagement.