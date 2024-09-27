Craft-chicken chain Birdcall has joined forces with acclaimed chef Caroline Glover to create a limited edition Oktoberfest-inspired sandwich – filled with bold flavors and a mission.

This exclusive sandwich, ‘Das Chicken Schnitzel’, combines Birdcall’s signature all-natural crispy chicken with a unique twist—a signature pickled mustard seed dijonnaise and a fresh, herbed coleslaw developed by Glover that brings a zesty crunch to every bite.

Chef Caroline Glover, known for her innovative work at Annette and Traveling Mercies in Aurora, CO, earned the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mountain in 2022 and was named Best New Chef by Food & Wine in 2019. Her collaboration with Birdcall reflects a shared passion for community, flavor, and innovation.

As part of Birdcall’s ongoing Birdcall Presents series, where a portion of proceeds supports local non-profits, $1 from each Das Chicken Schnitzel sandwich sold will be donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit providing critical support to food and beverage workers facing financial or mental health challenges.

The delicious, limited-edition sandwich is available throughout the month of October at all Birdcall restaurants and online for $8.95.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta commented:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Caroline Glover for this special Oktoberfest sandwich. Her fearless approach to bold flavors has resulted in a sandwich that is both unique and delicious – offering something you won’t find anywhere else in the area, or even Germany. This partnership exemplifies Birdcall’s commitment to delivering elevated food while supporting causes that matter!

Caroline Glover commented:

“Creating the Das Chicken Schnitzel with the Birdcall team has been such a rewarding experience. We wanted to honor the flavors of Oktoberfest while letting the crispy chicken take center stage, and I think we achieved that balance beautifully. I’m especially proud that a portion of the proceeds will support the Southern Smoke Foundation, a cause that’s personally important to me.”