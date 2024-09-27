Craft-chicken chain Birdcall has joined forces with acclaimed chef Caroline Glover to create a limited edition Oktoberfest-inspired sandwich – filled with bold flavors and a mission.

This exclusive sandwich, ‘Das Chicken Schnitzel’, combines Birdcall’s signature all-natural crispy chicken with a unique twist—a signature pickled mustard seed dijonnaise and a fresh, herbed coleslaw developed by Glover that brings a zesty crunch to every bite.

Chef Caroline Glover, known for her innovative work at Annette and Traveling Mercies in Aurora, CO, earned the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mountain in 2022 and was named Best New Chef by Food & Wine in 2019. Her collaboration with Birdcall reflects a shared passion for community, flavor, and innovation.

As part of Birdcall’s ongoing Birdcall Presents series, where a portion of proceeds supports local non-profits, $1 from each Das Chicken Schnitzel sandwich sold will be donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit providing critical support to food and beverage workers facing financial or mental health challenges.

The delicious, limited-edition sandwich is available throughout the month of October at all Birdcall restaurants and online for $8.95.