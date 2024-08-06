Birdcall, the all-natural chicken chain, is celebrating the back-to-school season with a countdown of special offers on favorite menu items from August 5-14 to help families offset expenses. The promotion culminates with the chance for one lucky school to win free chicken sandwiches for its entire student body and staff!

The countdown begins on August 5 with new progressively bigger offers every two days, from a $5 sandwich to $1 kids meals.

Aug 05-06: $5 Rancher chicken sandwich (down from $9.50)

Aug 07-08: $4 Southern chicken sandwich (down from $8.75)

Aug 09-10: $3 Original chicken sandwich (down from $6.95)

Aug 11-12: $2 Three piece tenders (down from $6.95)

Aug 13-14: $1 Kids meal (down from $5.95)

All offers will be available at all Birdcall locations in CO, AZ, and TX , in-store, online, and through drive thru, with code BACK2SCHOOL.

Nominate a School to Win Free Chicken Sandwiches:

As part of its commitment to supporting communities, Birdcall is inviting parents, alumni, and community members to nominate a school for a chance to win free chicken sandwiches* for the entire student body and staff.

To participate, simply like, comment with the name of a school, and share Birdcall’s Instagram post. This runs alongside Birdcall’s 1% back program, an ongoing commitment which pledges to give 1% back to schools and nonprofits in and around local communities.

Birdcall’s CMO, Brent Phillip, commented:



“Our Throwback 2 School series of offers were created with local communities in mind. We aim to provide support to families, students, and faculty juggling schedules and expenses as a new school year resumes. We are thrilled to celebrate schools by offering a free chicken sandwich to an entire school soon.”