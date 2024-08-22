Craft chicken chain Birdcall is doubling down on its commitment to providing premium chicken at affordable prices with its new slider menu.

The slider menu features five smaller takes on Birdcall’s famous crispy fried chicken sandwiches, each with their own unique flavors crafted by Birdcall’s Michelin-starred chef and VP, Culinary Innovation.

The sliders start at just $3.95 for the Classic and all sliders are available for that price during Happy Hour (every weekday from 2pm to 6pm).

The Slider menu features:

The ‘Classic’ for $3.95 – a smaller version of Birdcall’s beloved Original Chicken Sandwich, featuring a crispy chicken tender with dill pickles.

The ‘Nash’ for $4.50 – featuring a crispy chicken tender dusted with Birdcall’s Nashville Hot seasoning and sweet pickles.

The ‘BBQ’ for $4.50 – featuring crispy chicken, southern coleslaw, and chipotle BBQ sauce.

The ‘Lux for $4.50 – featuring crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, dill pickles, and herb mayo.

The ‘Srichacha’ for $4.50 – with crispy chicken, honey ginger coleslaw, and sriracha aioli.

These sliders can be enjoyed as a substantial snack or as an add-on to a sandwich or specialty salad.

For a limited time later this month, every guest who purchases a slider will receive a promo card allowing them to gift another slider to a friend for free – or get a new one for themselves. The promo card will entitle the owner to a free ‘Classic’ slider and is available while supplies last.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta commented:

“We constantly seek innovative ways to delight our guests with our all-natural chicken. Our new sliders offer the same award-winning quality we’re beloved for, and at an accessible price—without sacrificing on flavor. Whether you’re new to Birdcall or just looking to mix it up, come on in and enjoy a slider—or three!”