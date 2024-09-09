Birdcall, the all-natural, craft chicken chain, announced the return of the “Bees Knees”, a limited-time crispy chicken sandwich that customers couldn’t stop raving about last year. Available at all locations this September, this beloved sandwich is making a comeback due to overwhelming customer demand.

The “Bees Knees” is a delicious blend of Birdcall’s all-natural, crispy chicken paired with the sweet heat of 100% pure honey infused with chilies from Mike’s Hot Honey. This year’s creation also features shredded romaine and Calabrian chili aioli, all tucked into one of Birdcall’s signature brioche buns.

Amador Acosta, Birdcall’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation, is the creative force behind this delectable sandwich who recognizes the unbeatable pairing of all-natural chicken sandwiches with Mike’s Hot Honey.

Guests eager to taste the sweet heat of this limited-edition sandwich can find the “Bees Knees” at any Birdcall location across Colorado, Arizona, and Texas throughout September. As with all Birdcall sandwiches, the “Bees Knees” is made to order and can be customized to suit individual tastes and dietary preferences.

The “Bees Knees” is part of Birdcall’s monthly-limited edition sandwich program, Birdcall Presents, which support various non-profit organizations impacting local communities. This month, $1 from each “Bees Knees” sold will be donated to The Bee Conservancy, a leading organization dedicated to protecting bees. In its first year, the Birdcall Presents program contributed over $74,000 to various non-profit organizations impacting local communities.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta commented:

“The first time I tried Mike’s Hot Honey on our fried chicken, I instantly knew we had to find a special recipe for it. The response to the ‘Bees Knees’ last year was phenomenal. Customers loved the combination of our crispy chicken with Mike’s Hot Honey and Calabrian Chili Aioli, and resoundingly asked for it to return. We’re excited to bring it back for another run this September, and we think our guests will love it even more this time around.”

Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey, commented:



“We are excited to be partnering with Birdcall for the second time on their Bees Knees sandwich. The Birdcall team knows how to deliver big flavor and this sandwich is no exception.”