Birdcall – the beloved Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – announced the return of its most talked-about creation. Back by overwhelming demand, the “Spicy SzechYuan” sandwich is a bold blend of sweet, spicy and savory goodness that’s impossible to replicate.

It’s available at all Birdcall locations this January and February.

The Spicy SzechYuan showcases Birdcall’s signature all-natural crispy chicken paired with a trio of dynamic flavors: Chef Penelope Wong’s famous Szechuan chili oil, charred scallion kewpie mayo, and honey-ginger coleslaw. It’s a culinary masterpiece brought to life with support from Chef Penelope Wong, James Beard finalist and founder of Yuan Wonton which earned a spot on New York Time’s 2024 “Our 50 favorite places in America right now” list.As with all Birdcall sandwiches, the Spicy SzechYuan is made to order and customizable to suit individual tastes and dietary preferences.

The sandwich first stole the spotlight last year as Birdcall’s most popular limited-edition offering – and it’s ready to do it again. “Our fans couldn’t get enough of the Spicy SzechYuan, and we’re honored to collaborate with the incredibly talented Chef Penelope Wong, founder of Yuan Wonton, once again,” said

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta. “This sandwich is packed with flavor and heart – it’s something truly special.”

This limited-time offering is also part of the “Birdcall Presents” program, which combines culinary innovation with community impact. $1 from each sandwich sold will support World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meals during humanitarian, climate, and community crises such as the Southern California wildfires.