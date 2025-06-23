Birdcall, the innovative fast-casual restaurant known for its award-winning chicken sandwiches and all-natural chicken, introduces Birdcall Rewards – an app-less loyalty program designed to reward guests with every bite.

The new program is powered by Birdcall’s proprietary POS technology, Poncho, and enables guests to sign up, earn, and redeem rewards by simply using their phone when placing an online, in-store, or drive-thru order.

Points can be redeemed for savings right after being earned on the next order or saved up and redeemed on future orders. Available rewards can be easily viewed on the ordering kiosk, online ordering website, and on receipts.

“At Birdcall, we’re not just about serving great food; we’re about building lasting relationships with our guests and providing best-in-class experiences,” said CEO Mark Lohmann. “The new Birdcall rewards program is designed with the guest experience in mind and offers a simple and easy way to earn and redeem rewards. No app, no password, no hassle. It’s another way to thank our guests for being part of the Birdcall family and for supporting our mission to bring people together over delicious, all-natural chicken.”

The launch of Birdcall Rewards comes at a pivotal time as the burgeoning brand embarks on an ambitious national expansion through franchising, which was just recently made available With 15 locations already open and operating across three states (Colorado, Arizona, and Texas) and franchise agreements in place, Birdcall plans to open as many as 200 total locations nationwide by the end of 2028.

“By integrating our customer-centric rewards program into these expansion efforts, we’re poised to strengthen our brand presence and foster lasting connections with new communities across the country,” said Lohmann.