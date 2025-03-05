Birdcall – the burgeoning fast-casual craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has launched its latest limited-time-offer with the Crispy Chicken Shawarma.

Available through April and created in collaboration with freshly spun hummus brand Little Sesame, the unique creation features Birdcall’s all-natural crispy chicken dusted in shawarma seasoning; Little Sesame’s Jammy Tomato Hummus made with organic, regeneratively grown chickpeas; and a refreshing cucumber yogurt salad. ⁠

“At Birdcall, we’re constantly pushing the limits of what a chicken sandwich can be. This new sandwich continues our mission to craft unexpected, chef-driven sandwiches that excite our growing fan base. It also embodies both brands’ dedication to bold, vibrant flavors and boundary-pushing culinary innovation,” said Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta.

Guests craving the new LTO can find the Crispy Chicken Shawarma at participating Birdcall locations across Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. As with all Birdcall sandwiches, it’s made to order and customizable to suit individual tastes and dietary preferences.

In addition to delighting taste buds, the Crispy Chicken Shawarma also serves a greater purpose. As part of Birdcall’s 1% Back Program, $1 from each sandwich sold will benefit Project Angel Heart, a Denver-based nonprofit that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to those living with severe illnesses across Colorado.