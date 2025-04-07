Birdcall – a Colorado-born fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has again secured the top spot for Best Chicken Sandwich in the 2025 Westword Best of Denver Readers’ Choice Awards.

This marks the fifth time in six years (2020-2022, 2024-2025) that Birdcall has been honored with the coveted recognition.

Each year since 1984, Westword publishes its much-anticipated Best of Denver issue, highlighting standout businesses and professionals across the metro area. From restaurants and artists to local nonprofits and law firms and much more, it shines a light on what makes Denver so unique. Hundreds of nominations were submitted for consideration across numerous categories, with the winners chosen through thousands of community votes.

“Being voted Best Chicken Sandwich again is a humbling honor and we can’t thank the Denver community enough for continuing to inspire us to innovate and push the boundaries with our chicken sandwiches and guest experience. This recognition is also a true reflection of the dedication of our team members who work tirelessly to bring the Birdcall experience to the local community,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “We’re committed to upholding this award’s high standards and will continue to exceed expectations with our unwavering passion.”

Founded in 2016, Birdcall opened its first location in Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood and quickly began providing a new kind of dining experience – enhanced through a blend of all-natural chicken, superior hospitality, and innovative design. Today, aside from the food, Birdcall’s focus has remained the self-serve ordering experience and creating a new way to enjoy great food fast, while receiving a full-service meal.

Birdcall’s menu is centered around 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches will include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Nashville Hot Deluxe with bacon, pepper-jack, tomato, lettuce, and herb mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There is even a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features gluten-free nuggets, hand cut tenders, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces.

Beyond all that, Birdcall operates with purpose. The company contributes 1% of all sales to local nonprofits year-round through its “1% Back” program and supports communities through initiatives like school supply drives, meal donations, and nonprofit fundraiser nights.

The Best Chicken Sandwich recognition comes at a time when Birdcall is looking to expand its footprint across various parts of the Western and Southwestern United States. With 13 restaurants already open and operating across Colorado, Arizona, and Texas, company plans call for opening as many as 5-7 new restaurants over the next few years. The aim is to have as many as 200 locations nationwide by the end of 2028. Fueling much of that growth will be Birdcall’s franchise program, which launched in 2024.