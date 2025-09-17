Birdcall—the Denver-born-and-based craft chicken brand known for its all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more—is now available at Empower Field at Mile High.

Located on the lower concourse near Section 110, Birdcall offers game-day guests a chance to enjoy a handful of the brand’s signature chicken sandwiches, tenders, and tots—all with the speed and convenience stadium-goers expect.

“Opening at Empower Field at Mile High—in our hometown—is an exciting milestone for Birdcall and an honor,” said CEO Mark Lohmann. “We’re excited to serve the best fans in football.”

Since January, Birdcall has now opened five new restaurants across Colorado and Texas, including its first non-traditional location at Denver’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. During this momentous year of growth, the burgeoning franchise also signed its very first franchise agreement for the development of five restaurants across Boise, Idaho’s Treasure Valley.