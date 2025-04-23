Birdcall – the Denver-based craft chicken brand known for all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – is now serving guests at one of the world’s most legendary venues: Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Located near the south entrance ramp, Birdcall will be open for every show throughout the 2025 season – offering the venue’s more than 1.7 million annual visitors a fresh, flavorful option as they experience live music and other events under the stars.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be joining and supporting the experience at Red Rocks – a venue that’s not only iconic in Colorado but world-renowned for its beauty and energy,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “Our mission has always been to deliver high-quality food with heart, and there’s no better place to do that than at one of the greatest music venues on the planet.”

The Birdcall menu at Red Rocks brings a curated lineup of fan favorites, including all-natural chicken, sandwiches, tenders, and tots. Guests can enjoy signature items like the Deluxe Sandwich with crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and buttermilk ranch; the spicy Nashville Hot Sandwich; or the crowd-pleasing Loaded Tots topped with queso, bacon, and pickled jalapeños. Vegetarian guests will also find the Meati™ crispy cutlet sandwich.

As part of its partnership with the City and County of Denver, Birdcall is proud to contribute to the Red Rocks mission of delivering exceptional experiences rooted in local flavor, sustainability, and community. “Birdcall is a perfect addition to the Red Rocks culinary lineup,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts. “The sandwiches and tots are going to wow fans every night and we’re proud to welcome Birdcall, a great local company, to the venue.”

Lohmann added, “Birdcall is deeply honored to be part of the Red Rocks experience – an iconic destination that represents the heart of Colorado’s music, nature, and community. The venue’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and unforgettable moments mirrors Birdcall’s own values of quality, innovation, and local impact. By joining the Red Rocks family, Birdcall hopes to enhance the guest experience while staying true to the spirit that makes Red Rock’s so legendary.”

With nearly 200 concerts per year at Red Rocks, Birdcall’s debut marks an exciting addition to the franchise’s growing footprint across Colorado and beyond. The brand currently has 10 locations open and operating across Colorado’s Front Range – from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins – and additional eateries in Arizona and Texas. Company plans call for opening 5-7 new restaurants over the next few years and having as many as 200 total locations nationwide by the end of 2028.