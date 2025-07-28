Birdcall – the Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has officially opened its newest restaurant in Centennial, Colorado’s Cherrywood Square.

The grand opening was highlighted by a generous donation of $5,000 to Arapahoe Libraries, a network of community libraries that offers various programs and resources for educators and parents, including access to books, educational programs and material, online resources, outreach services, and more.

In addition, the first 50 customers were awarded free chicken sandwiches for an entire year.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in our home state. Colorado is where our journey began, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the community’s enthusiasm continue to grow with us,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “Centennial is a vibrant, welcoming city, and we’re excited to bring our all-natural chicken and tech-driven dining experience to this neighborhood.”

Like every Birdcall restaurant, the new restaurant delivers a welcoming and lively atmosphere, featuring outdoor patio seating, free arcade games, draft beer and cocktails with Happy Hour specials, and self-serve-ordering kiosks for a seamless and fun guest experience. Adding a creative and local touch to the vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant also showcases stunning art by Denver-based artists Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios of The Worst Crew.

Birdcall’s made-to-order menu is highlighted by eight award-winning chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; and the Deluxe with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo.

The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders, gluten-free nuggets, and several chef-inspired salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as numerous house-made sauces and dressings.

Beyond all that, Birdcall contributes 1% back to local nonprofits and organizations on an ongoing basis.

“At Birdcall, we believe that being a good neighbor means more than just serving great food—it means showing up for the community in meaningful ways,” Lohmann added. “Whether it’s donating meals to those in need, supporting local schools, or partnering with nonprofits, we’re proud to give back and help strengthen the communities that support us.”

The new restaurant marks an exciting step in Birdcall’s continued growth across Colorado and beyond.

With 15 restaurants now open and operating across three states (Colorado, Arizona, Texas), Birdcall plans to have as many as 200 locations nationwide by the end of 2028.

Most of the expansion will be accomplished through franchising, and Birdcall is actively seeking multi-unit operators who Lohmann says are interested in “setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry.”

With AUV’s of nearly $2.5 million and a franchise fee of $50,000, Birdcall is providing franchise partners an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. The total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 125-150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $702,000 to $2,408,000.