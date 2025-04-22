Birdcall – the Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – has officially opened its newest Front Range location at The Shops at Foothills (3300 S College Ave) in Fort Collins.

This morning’s grand opening was highlighted by a generous donation of $5,000 to Realities for Children, a local organization that provides for the emergency and ongoing support needs of children in Northern Colorado who have been abused, neglected, or are at-risk. In addition, the first 50 customers were awarded free chicken sandwiches for an entire year.

“Our brand has resonated with local customers since day one. For us, it’s about more than just great food – it’s about creating a go-to destination that builds loyalty and excitement,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “We’re thrilled about bringing Birdcall to Fort Collins and continuing our commitment to meet the incredible demand for high-quality food, a welcoming atmosphere, and an unforgettable dining experience.”

Like every Birdcall restaurant, the new Fort Collins location delivers a welcoming and lively atmosphere, featuring outdoor patio seating, free arcade games, a bar, and self-serve ordering kiosks for a seamless and fun guest experience. Adding a creative and local touch to the vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant also showcases stunning art by Denver-based muralist, sculptor, and painter Jaime Molina.

The all-made-to-order menu is highlighted by 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Nashville Hot Deluxe with bacon, pepper-jack, tomato, lettuce, and herb mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There is even a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders & nuggets, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces and dressings.

Beyond all that, Birdcall contributes 1% back to local nonprofits and organizations on an ongoing basis.

“Community lies at the heart and soul of everything we do,” says Lohmann. “We integrate with our communities and embrace this pledge by providing meal donations, giving supplies to neighboring schools, hosting local nonprofits for restaurant nights in which a portion of sales are donated back to the organization, and more. This program serves as a north star for Birdcall.”

The new restaurant marks an exciting step in Birdcall’s continued growth across Colorado. Company plans call for opening as many as 5-7 new restaurants over the next few years. Additional eateries are already planned for Centennial and Wheat Ridge.

Expansion is also planned beyond Colorado, with an initial focus on the Western and Southwestern states. The aim is to have as many as 200 locations open and operating nationwide by the end of 2028.

Most of the expansion will be accomplished through franchising, and Birdcall is actively seeking single- and multi-unit operators who Lohmann says are interested in “setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry.”

With AUV’s of nearly $2.9 million and a franchise fee of $50,000, Birdcall is providing franchise partners an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. The total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 125-150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $642,000 to $2,300,000.