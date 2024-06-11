Craft chicken chain Birdcall has today launched the K-POP crispy chicken sandwich, a limited edition taste of Korea available at all of its restaurants.

The sandwich features Birdcall’s all-natural, awarding-winning, buttermilk crispy chicken with a Korean BBQ glaze, gochugaru, and kimchi slaw.

The sauce uses gochugaru chili flakes that bring a sweet heat to the sandwich, contrasting perfectly with the acidic kimchi slaw.

This mouth-watering combination was designed by Birdcall’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Amador Acosta, who was looking to create an approachable but authentic introduction to Korean Fried Chicken.

Customers looking to spice up their summer can enjoy a K-POP sandwich at any Birdcall location across Colorado, Arizona, and Texas until July 2 for $9.95.

Like all Birdcall sandwiches, the K-POP is always made to order and can be completely customized by guests to match their taste or dietary preferences.

The Kimchi slaw and Korean BBQ sauce is vegan, enabling guests to make the sandwich vegan by substituting Birdcall’s Meati™ patty, or gluten-free with grilled chicken and a lettuce bun.

The K-POP is the latest creation in Birdcall’s monthly limited edition sandwich program, Birdcall Presents, with $1 from each sandwich going to Colorado Springs non-profit Partners in Housing.

In its first year, the Birdcall Presents program has contributed $74,000 to various non-profit organizations impacting local communities.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta commented:

“Nothing makes me happier than watching someone try Korean Fried Chicken for the first time – the combination of heat and sweet is like nothing else. I designed this sandwich to pay tribute to those flavors in an approachable and delicious way. So, whether it’s your first-time tasting gochugaru or you ferment your own kimchi at home, I hope you’ll give it a try.”

“The heart of this flavor profile is the Korean gochugaru chili flakes which bring the glaze alive. This isn’t a sharp spice but a sweet and moderate one, which contrasts perfectly with the acidic kimchi slaw. The slaw is fermented traditionally but doesn’t include any fish – it’s a middle ground between American coleslaw and traditional Korean kimchi.”

The K-POP sandwich can be enjoyed alongside Birdcall’s full range of award-winning chicken sandwiches, sides, made-to-order salads, and a robust beverage line-up which includes cocktails.