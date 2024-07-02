Craft chicken chain Birdcall has today launched its celebration of the USA – The All-American BBQ brisket sandwich.

The newest monthly sandwich features Birdcall’s awarding-winning buttermilk crispy chicken paired with sliced smoked brisket, southern slaw, and chipotle BBQ sauce, all on a locally-sourced brioche bun.

It will be available at all Birdcall restaurants for $10.95 from July 3 to August 6, including on July 4 itself.

The recipe was designed by Amador Acosta, acclaimed chef and Birdcall’s VP of Culinary Innovation.

The All-American sandwich is the latest in Birdcall’s monthly limited edition sandwich program, Birdcall Presents, with $1 from each sandwich going to the Boys and Girls club.

In its first year, the Birdcall Presents program contributed $74,000 to various non-profit organizations impacting local communities.

Like all Birdcall sandwiches, the All-American is made to order and can be completely customized by customers to match their taste or dietary preferences.

It can be enjoyed at all Birdcall locations in-store, at the drive-thru, or through online delivery.

Birdcall is also launching a seasonal salad today – the Avocado Caprese Salad, which will be available until October.

This $12.95 salad features romaine, baby spinach, diced avocado, fresh mozzarella and basil, grape tomatoes, and nut-free pesto vinaigrette.

The salad is both gluten-free and vegetarian, and can be customized further.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amador Acosta commented:

“Our love of all-American chicken never takes a day off – so we’ll be serving this brand new chicken and brisket sandwich all-day on July 4, and throughout the month. When creating a sandwich to tribute Independence Day and the kick-off of BBQ season,I knew that we couldn’t go past brisket,, and I think what we’ve come up with is truly delicious.”