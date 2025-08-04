Birdcall – the Denver-based craft chicken brand known for its all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and stunning restaurant designs – has signed its first ever franchise agreement for the development of five restaurants across Boise, Idaho’s Treasure Valley.

Birdcall’s inaugural franchise partner is Boise-based entrepreneur Caleb Randall. No stranger to the local food and drink scene, Randall is the owner of Guru Donuts, a well-known local doughnut shop that has been feeding and delighting Boiseans since 2013. He also previously served as a business coach for Dutch Bros Coffee in Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Washington, and Utah.

While leases have yet to be signed, Randall is eyeing Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell for potential sites. His first Birdcall restaurant is expected to open in 2026, with all five locations set to roll out over the next few years.

“I’m excited and honored to become Birdcall’s first franchisee, officially bringing this electrifying fast-casual chicken concept to the Treasure Valley,” said Randall. “With cutting-edge technology, a customer experience that wows, and a menu that keeps guests coming back, Birdcall is setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry. I can’t wait to share Birdcall with Idahoans and help establish it as a local favorite.”

Here’s what to expect at Birdcall:

Real. Good. Food. – Birdcall’s made-to-order menu is highlighted by eight award-winning chicken sandwiches, including the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; and the Deluxe with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo. The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders, gluten-free nuggets, and several chef-inspired salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as numerous house-made sauces and dressings.

– Birdcall’s made-to-order menu is highlighted by eight award-winning chicken sandwiches, including the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; and the Deluxe with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and mayo. The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders, gluten-free nuggets, and several chef-inspired salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as numerous house-made sauces and dressings. Technology-Driven Efficiency – Birdcall’s proprietary online ordering system, Poncho, further elevates the guest experience by speeding up service with line-busting and drive-thru queuing.

– Birdcall’s proprietary online ordering system, Poncho, further elevates the guest experience by speeding up service with line-busting and drive-thru queuing. Experience-Driven Dining – Vibrant interiors, outdoor seating, free arcade games, bold art, and unique features like outdoor putting greens deliver a welcoming and lively atmosphere.

– Vibrant interiors, outdoor seating, free arcade games, bold art, and unique features like outdoor putting greens deliver a welcoming and lively atmosphere. Giving Back – Birdcall emphasizes community engagement through its 1% Back program, which pledges a portion of sales to local causes, from meal donations to nonprofit fundraisers.

“We’re truly excited to welcome Caleb to the Birdcall family. His rare blend of entrepreneurial experience, passion for hospitality, and community dedication aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann. “Together, we’re confident we’ll cultivate a destination that reflects Birdcall’s commitment to quality, innovation, design, and community engagement – boosting the local dining scene with fresh flavor and built‑in purpose.”

The Boise expansion announcement marks an exciting step in Birdcall’s continued growth across the United States. With 15 restaurants currently open and operating across three states (Colorado, Arizona, Texas), four of which have opened since the beginning of this year alone, Birdcall plans to have as many as 200 locations nationwide by the end of 2028.

With AUV’s of nearly $2.5 million and a franchise fee of $50,000, Birdcall provides franchise partners an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. The total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 125-150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $702,000 to $2,408,000.