Birdcall – a burgeoning fast-casual craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – is getting ready to open its second Dallas-Fort Worth area location in McKinney. Located at 4702 West University Drive, the new restaurant is set to open on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 a.m.

The first 50 customers will have a chance to win free chicken sandwiches for an entire year. In addition, Birdcall will donate sales from the restaurant’s grand opening events to Streetside Showers, a local organization that provides mobile hot showers and personal hygiene care to those in need, as well as the Baylor Scott & White Foundation, which supports community health initiatives.

“We’re thrilled about bringing Birdcall to McKinney,” says CEO Mark Lohmann. “This opening reflects our commitment to meeting the incredible demand from the DFW community for high-quality food, a welcoming atmosphere, and an unforgettable dining experience.”

The new McKinney restaurant will deliver a welcoming and lively atmosphere, featuring outdoor patio seating, a drive-thru, free arcade games, a bar, and self-serve ordering kiosks for a seamless and fun guest experience. Adding a creative and local touch to the vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant will also showcase stunning art by Dallas-based muralist Mari Pohlman.

The all-made-to-order menu will be highlighted by 10 all-natural, award-winning crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches. Some of those sandwiches will include the Southern with pimento cheese and southern coleslaw; the Rancher with bacon onion jam, white cheddar, and Bird-B-Q Sauce; the Nashville Hot Deluxe with bacon, pepper-jack, tomato, lettuce, and herb mayo; and the grilled chicken Caesar. There will even be a Veggie sandwich with an animal-free crispy cutlet, kimchi coleslaw, sriracha aioli, and cilantro.

The menu also features sliders, hand cut tenders & nuggets, and several specialty salads. Guests can complete their meals with a selection of nine sides including fries, tater tots, loaded tots, and coleslaws, as well as 15 house-made sauces.

Beyond all that, Birdcall will contribute 1% back to local nonprofits and organizations on an ongoing basis.

“Community lies at the heart and soul of everything we do,” says Lohmann. “We integrate with our communities and embrace this pledge by providing meal donations, giving supplies to neighboring schools, hosting local nonprofits for restaurant nights in which a portion of sales are donated back to the organization, and more. This program serves as a north star for Birdcall.”

The new restaurant will mark an exciting step in Birdcall’s continued growth across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The new eatery is part of the company’s vision to open several restaurants in the DFW area in the coming years, with a goal of 8-10 locations. Though leases for the other locations have yet to be signed,

Lohmann believes markets such as Uptown, Southlake, Denton, and University Park (Fort Worth) are among those ideal for expansion.

The expansion will be accomplished through franchising, and Birdcall is actively seeking single- and multi-unit operators who Lohmann says are interested in “setting a new standard for what’s possible in the restaurant industry.”

With a franchise fee of $50,000, the total investment to open a 2,300 square-foot restaurant that typically seats about 150 people and employs approximately 25 people ranges from $642,000 to $2,300,000.