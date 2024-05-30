Birdcall, an elevated quick-service restaurant known for all-natural chicken, sandwiches, and salads, will commemorate over $74,000 contributed to local organizations over its first year of “Birdcall Presents,” its innovative Limited-Time Offer (LTO) chicken sandwich program featuring new crafted recipes every month.

In May 2023, Birdcall launched the “Triple Threat,” its first “Birdcall Presents” LTO, and a series of initiatives across its locations in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to community enrichment with $1 from every sandwich sold donated to a local charity or non-profit organization.

Birdcall Presents, the monthly limited-time chicken sandwich program, offers uniquely crafted flavor profiles accompanied by a philanthropic endeavor each month. Donations made through Birdcall Presents are a component of Birdcall’s 1% Program, which includes other community support endeavors such as meal donations, support for local environmental initiatives, and more for hyperlocal non-profit organizations.

“We draw inspiration from diverse flavors and seasonally inspired ingredients to create crave-worthy sandwiches that also serve a greater purpose in supporting our local communities,” says Amador Acosta, vice president of culinary and innovation at Birdcall. “It’s a privilege to couple our chicken sandwiches with meaning and to contribute to causes close to our hearts.”

Since kicking off the “Birdcall Presents” program one year ago, “The Tikka Masala,” “Bees Knees,” “Great Bambino,” “Spicy Szechuan” in collaboration with Chef Penelope Wong, and many other chicken sandwiches have debuted, benefitting local organizations, including:

June 2023: The Triple Threat Sandwich

Philanthropy: The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

July 2023: The Great Bambino Sandwich

Philanthropy: The Boys & Girls Clubs

August 2023: Tikka Masala Sandwich

Philanthropies: St. Mary’s Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies, Care and Share, and the North Texas Food Bank

September 2023: Bees Knees Sandwich

Philanthropy: The Bee Conservancy.

October 2023: Chicken Reuben Sandwich

Philanthropy: National Coalition for the Homeless.

November 2023: Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Philanthropy: High Fives Foundation

December 6, 2023, to January 2, 2024: Chicken Cordon Bleu

Philanthropy: The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program

January 2024: Spicy Szechuan Sandwich in collaboration with Penelope Wong

Philanthropy: World Central Kitchen

February 2024: Muffuletta Sandwich

Philanthropy: Morgan Adams Foundation

March 2024: Chicken Shawarma Sandwich in collaboration with Little Sesame

Philanthropy: Chef Ann Foundation

April 2024: Tikka Masala Sandwich

Philanthropy: Second Wind Fund.

May 2024: Triple Threat Sandwich

Philanthropy: Phoenix Children’s Foundation

Birdcall also encourages schools and nonprofits located near a restaurant location in the Phoenix, Dallas or Denver area to host a fundraiser for their organization. Nonprofits can apply to host a fundraiser with Birdcall to receive a donation equal to 25% of all sales during a designated event when a guest uses the organization’s unique code.

Birdcall looks forward to continuing its mission of community support in the coming years, with plans for further expansion, impactful fundraisers, and innovative menu offerings. As the restaurant chain grows, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional dining experiences while giving back and making a difference in the communities it serves.