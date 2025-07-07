Birdcall – the beloved Denver-based craft chicken chain that specializes in all-natural chicken, award-winning sandwiches, and more – is excited to join the nation in celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6 by offering its iconic Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1.

The mouthwatering sandwich features Birdcall’s signature all‑natural, award-winning, buttermilk‑marinated crispy chicken, perfectly complemented with dill pickles, all served on a soft, artisan bun.

“At Birdcall, we’re all about creating moments worth celebrating, and National Fried Chicken Day is one of our favorites,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “For one day only, we’re giving away our flagship Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1 – no strings attached – because everyone deserves to enjoy something delicious that won’t break the bank.”

Offer Details: