Craft chicken chain Birdcall has confirmed it will again celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with a $1 all-natural chicken sandwich.

National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 offers Americans from all walks of life a chance to celebrate something close to a national dish.

Birdcall will be offering a $1 Original Chicken sandwich, featuring the chain’s signature all-natural, awarding-winning, buttermilk crispy chicken with dill pickles.

The offer will be available in store at all Birdcall restaurants throughout Saturday, with a limit of one per guest. Guests should use the promo code “ChickenDay” to get in on this special offer.

It follows an identical promotion available on National Fried Chicken Day in 2023, when nearly 5,000 people flocked to Birdcall to snatch up a $1 sandwich.

Unlike most other restaurants, Birdcall has not increased sandwich prices for over a year, a fact highlighted by the return of this unchanged $1 offer.

Birdcall Vice President of Culinary, Amador Acosta, commented:

“$1 can’t buy you all that much these days – but it can at Birdcall. This National Fried Chicken Day we’re delighted to once again offer our classic, crispy, all-natural chicken sandwich, for just $1. There’s no catch. You don’t have to buy anything else or spend a minimum amount to get the discount. Just come on down and celebrate fried chicken with us.”

“We did the same promotion last year and it was a great success, with nearly 5000 people enjoying the deal. We’ve kept the price the exact same this year, just as we’ve kept all our sandwich prices unchanged since 2023. ”

The offer is available while supplies last and is exclusive of tax. Local taxes differ across Birdcall’s locations. No other purchase is necessary. This offer is valid for in-store purchases only and is not valid for online or third-party ordering. The promo code cannot be combined with any other offer.