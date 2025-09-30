Birdcall—the Denver-based tech-forward craft chicken franchise known for its pioneering innovation—is proud to announce the official launch of its Poncho technology at Brya Zan Thai Noodle + Brew, a new fast casual Thai restaurant in Plano, Texas.

Poncho is Birdcall’s proprietary, in-house technology system that integrates all aspects of fast casual restaurant operations, from point-of-sale (POS) and kitchen display systems (KDS) to loyalty programs and online ordering. This integrated tech-suite, now available to license, was built from scratch by Birdcall and enhances guest and employee experiences by streamlining processes, improves communication between front and back of house, and allows brands to own and analyze its own customer data.

The introduction of Poncho at Brya Zan marks a major milestone as the system goes live in a new concept outside of the Birdcall brand for the first time.

“Launching Poncho with Brya Zan is a huge step forward in realizing the long-term vision for our technology platform,” said David Burton, Vice President of Product and Technology at Birdcall. “This collaboration showcases the flexibility of Poncho and its ability to be customized and tailored for use at other brands. We’re excited to share these capabilities with more restaurant groups—not just as a technology solution, but as a way to deliver better experiences for both guests and operators.”

Brya Zan is a new, chef-driven concept by the founders of Malai Kitchen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, offering Southeast Asian cuisine in an elevated fast-casual setting. The fully customizable menu features Southeast Asian staples such as Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, and Pineapple Fried Rice, alongside a selection of Malai’s in-house brewed craft beers, iced coffee, tea, and frozen cocktails such as a frozen Mai Tai.

Brya Zan co-founder Braden Wages, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Poncho. It has significantly enhanced our guest experience because of its savvy interface, and diverse functionality. Additionally, its seamless integration—from order placement to kitchen operations, and all the way through our follow-up loyalty and marketing efforts—has streamlined our internal workflows. Poncho is a standout differentiator for our newest concept.”

Birdcall CEO Mark Lohmann, added, “The debut of Poncho at Brya Zan shows how far our technology has come—and how far it can go. We’re building tools that empower restaurants to operate smarter, faster, and more sustainably. Brya Zan is just the beginning, and we’re excited to help shape what the next generation of restaurants looks like.”