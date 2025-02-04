This February, Biscuit Belly is turning up the charm with their seasonal Heart-Shaped Biscuits. These fluffy, buttery creations are as cute as they are delicious, making them the perfect way to celebrate the season of love — whether you’re sharing them with your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, surprising your Galentine’s crew, or treating yourself to a little self-love brunch.

Biscuit Belly’s Heart-Shaped Biscuits are not just a feast for the taste buds but also for the eyes. “It’s so easy to execute for us — we felt we could buy into the heart theme and create a photo opportunity for guests from a social media standpoint,” said Chad Coulter, CEO and founder of Biscuit Belly. “We want to continue to build our brand presence and connect with people who want to stop here.” With their picture-perfect presentation, these biscuits are sure to make your Instagram feed swoon. “It’s been very successful in the past,” Coulter said. “We’ve been doing it for about four years, and our guests love it.”

In addition to the biscuits, Biscuit Belly is rolling out two Valentine’s Day-inspired drinks to complement the theme. Indulge in their decadent Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Mocha, complete with heart-shaped sprinkles, or sip on their appropriately pink Love Potion Mimosa.

Biscuit Belly’s Heart-Shaped Biscuits are a testament to the brand’s commitment to creating a joyful dining experience. Whether it’s a classic bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or an adventurous option like The G.O.A.T. with fried chicken, goat cheese and sweet pepper jelly, every bite is designed to delight. Accompanied by a creative cocktail and espresso menu, Biscuit Belly is more than just a brunch restaurant — it’s a destination for community, flavor and memorable moments. With thoughtfully designed spaces, locally inspired murals and an emphasis on quality and hospitality, Biscuit Belly is capturing the hearts of brunch lovers across the southeast.

“We are always thinking about it from the perspective of what our guests are going to like and what is appealing to post online and deemed ‘Insta-worthy’,” Coulter said. “This promotion not only brings people in, but it’s also a great way for us to connect with our community.”

Available for the month of February at all Biscuit Belly locations, these limited-time offerings are the perfect way to warm your heart–and your stomach–this Valentine’s season. So, grab your sweetheart, your besties or just your appetite, and head to Biscuit Belly to fall in love with these scratch-made, Heart-Shaped Biscuits.