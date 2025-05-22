Biscuit Belly, the fast-growing Kentucky-born brunch destination known for its ‘damn good’ scratch-made biscuits, is welcoming back summer with the return of its highly anticipated seasonal peach menu.

Now in its third year, the peach menu has become more than a fan favorite! It’s a reflection of Biscuit Belly’s approach to setting itself apart as it continues to emerge across the Southeast: stay inventive and stay connected. This summer, the restaurant will partner with the beloved Peach Truck, a local brand delivering fresh peaches to hungry customers straight off the trees! It’s a relationship that highlights Biscuit Belly’s commitment to working with local partners and organizations in every community it serves.

“For us, this menu is about more than peaches; it’s about staying true to our roots,” said Lauren Coulter, a Peach State native, and Chief Biscuit Eater at Biscuit Belly. “I grew up with fresh, perfectly ripe peaches, so this menu is like sharing a piece of my heart. That’s what we’ve built our growth around: the idea that our success starts with real relationships in the communities where we open our doors. We believe in serving food that reflects the heart and soul of the communities we call home.”

Available now through August, guests can enjoy a lineup of dishes that highlight the natural sweetness of fresh peaches, paired with the brand’s signature scratch-made biscuits and Southern comfort classics with a unique twist.

From peach-covered French toast to short stacks with a side of house-made peach topping, each dish captures the flavor and nostalgia of a Southern summer morning. The Peach Truck will also be making stops at Biscuit Belly’s Louisville locations throughout the summer, and customers can pre-order their peaches from The Peach Truck to guarantee availability.