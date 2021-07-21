Biscuit Belly Debuts New Store in Evansville, Indiana

Biscuit Belly, a Louisville based, Southern-inspired fast casual concept specializing in gourmet biscuit sandwiches, opened its newest location in Evansville at 945 N. Burkhardt Rd. on July 21.

The Biscuit Belly menu features a hearty selection of scratch-made biscuit sandwiches and other southern breakfast fare—with a twist. Spins on classics include chocolate gravy, coffee-braised brisket and smoked gouda mornay sauce. Every dish is made to order using fresh ingredients.

To celebrate the first Indiana location, Biscuit Belly Evansville will host a grand opening on Wednesday, July 21. Starting at 7:30 a.m., Biscuit Belly offered the first 50 customers a $100 gift card for future visits. All customers will receive a free cup of Biscuit Belly’s exclusive “Belly Blend” coffee by Heine Brothers’ with a purchase of a food item and the staff will be giving out official Biscuit Belly swag during the day while supplies last.

“Biscuit Belly will provide the Evansville community with a craveable, chef-driven menu that will bring a new twist to the local breakfast and brunch scene,” says Founder and CEO, Chad Coulter. “We look forward to introducing our friendly staff to the community and become the brunch destination for Evansville residents.”