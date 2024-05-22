Just in time for summer, Biscuit Belly, the Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up ‘damn good biscuits’, announced their partnership with the Peach Truck, a local brand delivering fresh peaches to hungry customers, straight off the trees. Nothing screams southern flavors quite like juicy peaches and scratch-made biscuits, making this collaboration a smash hit for those looking to satisfy their cravings. Customers will be able to stop by Biscuit Belly’s Middletown location in Louisville and their Masterson Station location in Lexington, throughout the summer to pick up their peaches and stop in Biscuit Belly to try their new limited time only item, the Peach Please.

Guests can place orders for their Peach Truck peaches now, directly on the Peach Truck website and stop by Biscuit Belly prior to their pickup to grab some breakfast or lunch! Peach Truck orders can be picked up at the Middletown location located at 13301 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40223 or the brand’s Masterson Station restaurant located at 112 Lucille Dr, Lexington, KY 40511, on the following dates:

Middletown location pickup dates, ready for pickup at 2:30pm June 29, July 13 and 27 and August 10 and 24

Masterson Station location pickup dates, ready for pickup at 2:30pm May 25, June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20 and August 3, 17 and 31



Before customers stop by for peach pickup, they can pop into Biscuit Belly to try a new, limited time dish: the Peach Please. Offered from June through August, the Peach Please is a delicious, sweet peach topping that pairs beautifully with Biscuit Belly’s scratch-made biscuits, pancakes and biscuit French toast. The brand will be offering special rewards to all loyalty members who come in to try one of the peach dishes.

Lauren Coulter, a Peach State native, and Chief Biscuit Eater at Biscuit Belly, expresses her excitement about the joint effort, “Being from Georgia, my passion for delicious, sweet peaches is something I grew up with. After re-locating to Kentucky and first learning about the Peach Truck, I’ve been a fan ever since. You can truly taste the difference in the quality of their product, and I’m thrilled to be able to share their peaches with our customers.”

Beloved for their unique spin on southern comfort food dishes, Biscuit Belly’s items like their Bonuts, Pancake Corndogs and Chick’n Ditch the Waffle have become favorites amongst their fans. In addition to their year-round menu stacked with craveable takes on classics, the brand is committed to continuous innovation through limited time only items that are sure to wow their customers. Biscuit Belly is excited to foster their relationship with the Peach Truck for years to come and looks forward to future partnerships with local brands to bring extraordinary offerings to their guests.