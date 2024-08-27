Biscuit Belly celebrated a successful first half of 2024. The brand saw tremendous development, having opened new locations, created new LTOs and welcomed new members to their leadership team. They are excited to announce their plans for continued growth in the remainder of the year and 2025.

Biscuit Belly opened two new locations in 2024 so far – one in Norfolk, VA in March and another in Raleigh, NC in June. The brand has plans for an additional two locations in the coming months with one coming to Charlotte, NC in August and one in Fort Mill, SC in October. In addition to the four new Biscuit Belly restaurants that will open in 2024, the brand already has deals in the works for 2025, with a goal to end 2025 with 20 open locations. Biscuit Belly is set to bring two locations to South Carolina in Summerville and Greenville, anticipated to open in Q1 and Q3 of 2025, respectively. Additionally, one location in Wake Forest, NC in Q3 of 2025 and a development deal in Atlanta, GA to open three to four additional Atlanta locations over the next two years. Biscuit Belly’s incredible expansion efforts led them to be included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers List for 2024.

“The growth that we have experienced in 2024 has been fun to be a part of,” said Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “We have had an extremely warm welcome and great reviews from the Norfolk and Raleigh communities and we can’t wait to enter the Charlotte and Fort Mill markets for the first time with great franchisees and operators. We have a nice pipeline of locations coming in 2025 and are looking forward to continuing conversations with multi-unit franchisees to help grow the brand even further.”

To assist in strengthening development efforts and creating smooth operations and systems for Biscuit Belly’s franchise owners, the brand promoted Clint Umphrey to their new VP of Operations. Umphrey has an impressive background in both the franchise and restaurant spaces, having worked previously as an Area Director for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Market Leader at City Barbeque, Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse and Director of Operations at Velvet Taco. His skillset makes him the perfect match to help guide Biscuit Belly’s growth, and he looks forward to supporting franchise partners as they work to reach and surpass their personal business goals.

In addition to the brand’s internal growth efforts, Biscuit Belly has also focused on their commitment to creating an exceptional experience for guests. Constantly innovating, Biscuit Belly rolled out several new LTOs for St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and Valentine’s Day, and partnered with the Peach Truck to release new limited time summer-only menu options and drinks such as the ‘Peach, Please’ and Bourbon Peach Tea. Customers can now look forward to diving into their fall LTOs starting September 3, with details to be announced soon. As a result of Biscuit Belly’s commitment to their guests, they have seen a rise in same store sales this year in their home market of Louisville in addition to other markets, bucking the overall trend for the restaurant industry in 2024. The Coulter’s have attributed part of this success due to the impact of their catering program and ‘boots on the ground’ marketing.

“We love finding new ways to keep our customers excited about returning time and time again by innovating our menu and truly listening to their feedback,” said Lauren Coulter, Co-Founder of Biscuit Belly. “We’ve had terrific reception from the communities we serve, and we’re excited to continue to evolve and see the reaction from our guests when they try our upcoming fall menu options.”

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners throughout the U.S., specifically targeting markets in the Southeast. The brand currently has 12 locations open and many more in development. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000.