Biscuit Belly Kicks of 2023 with Focus on National Franchising

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, is heading into 2023 with big plans to lean into growing the brands national presence, after spending 2022 growing the leadership team to help focus on franchisee success. The brand is eager to find the right franchisees to help introduce the concept to new communities throughout the United States in the new year.

Biscuit Belly opened two new franchise locations in 2022, one in Evansville, Indiana, and its first location in the Peach State in Acworth, Georgia. Both locations instantly experienced the support of their communities and have seen great success. The brand also responded to the growing consumer demand in their home state of Kentucky by adding another corporate-owned location in Louisville. The brand will be kicking off the new year by putting down roots in Alabama, with two new locations opening in Huntsville and Hoover in early 2023, with plans to open a total of eight by the end of the year.

This past year, the team has brought on Lisa Dwelly as Biscuit Belly’s new VP of Operations and Training to strengthen the brand’s development efforts and provide even more communities with a better brunch experience. Dwelly has created both manager-in-training and in-store training programs to develop and support franchise partners. Supporting them through their new store openings, offering a full team of trainers, follow-up calls or visits, and making time for them to connect with corporate leaders. It is her goal to give franchise partners as much help, communication, and development as needed. Offering consistent service, consistent food, and consistent experiences for everyone, from Biscuit Belly brunchers to the brands team members.

“We specifically chose to focus all of our marketing efforts in 2022 on cultivating a team to ensure our franchisees success,” says Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “We wanted to focus on providing our current franchisees with the top-notch support they deserve to ensure a strong opening and setting them up within the Biscuit Belly brand for the long term. Focusing on this first allows us to seamlessly guide all new franchisees we bring on in the future.”

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in its home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners. The brand currently has five locations open and 20-plus locations in development, with plans to sign four to five additional multi-unit deals by the end of 2023. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000.