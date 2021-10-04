Biscuit Belly to Open 10 Stores across Atlanta and Nashville

Biscuit Belly, a chef-driven fast-casual breakfast and brunch concept, today announced the signing of development agreements for 10 franchised units, five of which will be located in the Atlanta metropolitan area, with an additional five units to be built in the Nashville DMA. These two Area Development Agreements are in addition to the 10 units signed earlier this Spring, resulting in commitments for a total of 20 units in the first 9 months of 2021. The brand also plans to expand with additional company-owned restaurants in the Louisville and Southern Indiana markets. Biscuit Belly is looking to add 2-3 more area development agreements by the end of the year to bring their total to 30+ units in development at the end of 2021.

Seasoned multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development One LLC, will own and operate five new Biscuit Belly locations throughout Newnan, Columbus, Marietta, Woodstock and Acworth, Georgia. With 20 years in the restaurant industry, Missy and Robert have owned and operated a variety of restaurant franchise concepts including Quiznos, Newk’s Eatery and Five Guys. After selling most of their other franchise concepts, Missy and Robert decided to put their focus on a multi-unit area development with Biscuit Belly in Metro Atlanta.

“After the first meeting with Biscuit Belly co-founders and seeing how organized and dedicated they are to bringing great high-quality food and service to communities, I knew this would be a great investment for us,” says Missy Moon. “As an experienced franchise owner who has been in the business for two decades, I am confident in what Biscuit Belly has to offer franchise owners and guests alike and have no doubt we will experience great success in the state of Georgia.”

Owners of the five new Biscuit Belly locations to be opened in Nashville include Biscuit Belly co-founders, Chad & Lauren Coulter and Chuck Schnatter, along with an investor group led by Rick Kueber, co-founder and CEO of Glow Brands along with several other officers of that group. Glow Brands operates or franchises hundreds of locations across the Sun Tan City, Planet Fitness and Buff City Soap brands. Long time franchise executive and restauranteur, Rich Emmett is also participating in the Nashville market franchisee. Emmett is former executive officer at Papa John’s, Quiznos, and most recently, Dunkin’ Brands, franchisor for the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins concepts. He also was a partner in approximately 30 Papa John’s franchised units located in Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

“We are excited about the growth of this concept and look forward to partnering with this group of investors who have extensive experience in the restaurant industry,” says Chad Coulter, co-founder of Biscuit Belly. “In May we signed a three-unit development deal in Knoxville with Jay Shoffner and family, so we are excited to continue our expansion in Tennessee with another great group.”