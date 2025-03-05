Biscuit Belly, the acclaimed brunch destination known for its made-from-scratch biscuits and Southern-inspired brunch, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Summerville, South Carolina. Located in the heart of downtown at the corner of West Richardson and Central Avenue, the restaurant officially opened its doors on Tuesday, February 4th.

To celebrate its arrival in the Lowcountry, Biscuit Belly hosted a grand opening event on Friday, February 7th, where guests enjoyed complimentary drip coffee with any purchase, exciting giveaways, and a chance for the first 50 customers to win free Biscuit Belly for a year!

“We were immediately drawn to Summerville’s unique blend of Southern charm and vibrant community spirit,” said Chad Coulter, CEO and founder of Biscuit Belly. “We’re excited to become a part of this growing community and share our passion for delicious, innovative brunch with our new neighbors.”

The Summerville location showcases Biscuit Belly’s commitment to creating a welcoming and engaging atmosphere. A custom-designed mural featuring local elements like pine trees, flowers, and sweet tea pays homage to the Lowcountry’s natural beauty. The restaurant also boasts Biscuit Belly’s first-ever shimmer wall, spelling out “Summerville” alongside a palm tree and crescent moon, a nod to the Palmetto State.

Biscuit Belly’s menu features a mouthwatering selection of scratch-made dishes, from its signature biscuit sandwiches to delectable brunch favorites. Whether it’s a classic bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or an adventurous option like The G.O.A.T. with fried chicken, goat cheese and sweet pepper jelly, every bite is designed to delight. Accompanied by a creative cocktail and espresso menu, Biscuit Belly is more than just a brunch restaurant — it’s a destination for community, flavor and memorable moments. With thoughtfully designed spaces, locally inspired murals and an emphasis on quality and hospitality, Biscuit Belly is capturing the hearts of brunch lovers across the southeast.

“Expanding into Summerville is an exciting step for Biscuit Belly as we continue to grow throughout the Carolinas,” said Coulter. “We’re dedicated to providing a fun, welcoming experience that reflects the unique character of each community we serve.”

Biscuit Belly Summerville is located at 118 W Richardson Ave, Summerville, South Carolina 29483.