Biscuit Belly Plans to Grow in North Carolina

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, announce their plans to expand their presence in North Carolina. Current Biscuit Belly franchise partners, Todd Gallinek and Deepen Patel, have signed on to open six new locations and are eager to bring a delicious brunch to the Charlotte area.

Gallinek and Patel have unparallel experience in the restaurant industry with over 40 restaurants between their two groups. Together the business partners opened up their first Super Chix last year in Fort Mill which they are continuing to grow and are excited to start developing Biscuit Belly throughout the Charlotte area. Having already opened two prior Biscuit Belly locations, in Huntsville, and Hoover, AL, the pair recognized the brand’s creative menu, innovative business model, and growing following as signs that Biscuit Belly is leading the way in the brunch space and are thrilled at the opportunity to continue to grow with the brand.

“We chose to open stores in Charlotte because we believe the city's vibrant food scene and thriving economy make it the perfect place to introduce Biscuit Belly,” says Patel. “Charlotteans love a good breakfast and we are confident they will appreciate the quality and taste of Biscuit Belly’s made-from-scratch biscuits, as well as the fast-casual dining experience that they offer.

The duo plan to open six locations and are specifically eyeing Elizabeth, Plaza Midwood, Ballantyne, Park Road, Huntersville, Fort Mill, and Concord for their expansion. The first two locations are targeted to open in Spring of 2024.

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts. Biscuit Belly has seen rapid success locally and is eager to continue expansion across expanded markets.

“We can’t wait to continue our expansion into North Carolina,” adds Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “Patel and Gallinek have been incredible partners to work with as we continue our national expansion efforts and have done incredible things with their first two locations. We are confident that they are the perfect pair to help bring a better brunch and some damn good biscuits to the Charlotte community.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners. The brand currently has five locations open and 20+ locations in development, with plans to sign four to five additional multi-unit deals by the end of 2023. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000.