Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, announced their plans to bring as many as five new locations to the Atlanta area with the signing of a new development deal. This expansion, partnered with ATL Biscuits LLC., is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to bring their unique spin on Southern brunch to more communities throughout the Southeast region.

With one Biscuit Belly location already open in Acworth, GA, this development deal will bring two to three more locations to the Atlanta market within the next two years. The new locations will be strategically positioned across the Atlanta metro area, specifically eying Alpharetta, Marietta, Woodstock, Brookhaven, Buford, and Sandy Springs.

“Biscuit Belly was born out of my love for biscuits when I was young and growing up in Georgia and as a student at UGA,” said Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “The state holds a special place in my heart and it’s awesome to be able to continue developing the Georgia market and adding to our location in Acworth.”

With an emphasis on Southern cuisine and a reputation for enjoying good food, Georgia has been ranked in 6th place in the top 10 list of states that enjoy dining out. As the capital of the state, Atlanta is home to a vibrant culture and a strong foodie community, ranking in the top 10 cities for food tourism in the U.S., making it the perfect city for Biscuit Belly to expand. The brand is eager to contribute to the city’s thriving restaurant scene with their gourmet biscuit sandwiches and upbeat dining environment.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Atlanta, a city with a love for Southern-inspired food that aligns perfectly with Biscuit Belly’s offerings,” continued Coulter.

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners throughout the U.S., specifically targeting markets in the Southeast. The brand currently has 12 locations open and many more in development.