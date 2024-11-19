Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, has announced their interest in expanding into Florida for the first time. The brand is actively seeking franchise partners in Orlando and Tampa to bring its unique brunch experience to the state’s booming food scene, with plans to open a minimum of 4 locations in each city and 25+ statewide.

With Florida’s rapidly growing population and increasing demand for high-quality dining options, Biscuit Belly is poised to fill a crucial niche in the market. The brand’s fast-casual dining model offers guests a delightful, efficient experience—getting them in and out in 45 minutes—while boosting franchisees’ bottom lines. With communities eager for unique takes on classic Southern cooking, Biscuit Belly is primed to satisfy the cravings of both locals and tourists alike.

“Florida is the perfect market for Biscuit Belly to expand into next,” said Chad Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “The state’s thriving food culture and growing appetite for top-tier brunch options make it the ideal place for our expansion. We’re eager to find passionate franchise partners who can help us bring our famous ‘damn good biscuits’ to new communities across the state.”

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts.

“We’ve meticulously built systems and support networks to ensure our franchisees thrive,” said Lauren Coulter, co-founder and Director of Franchising and Development. “From site selection to employee training and marketing, we are fully committed to empowering entrepreneurs to succeed while delivering a better brunch experience to their communities. Florida is an exciting next step for us as we continue our expansion across the South.”

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners in key Southeast markets, attracting experienced restaurateurs eager to invest in a rapidly growing concept. With 12 locations already operating and at least 5 more set to open in 2025, the brand recently announced plans to open two to three new locations in the Atlanta area over the next two years as it continues to broaden its footprint throughout the South.