Biscuit Belly Seeks National Franchise Expansion

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, is continuing their national expansion through franchising, after announcing developments in the Georgia and Alabama markets. The brand seeks to provide a superior brunch experience where guests can come together for a delicious take on familiar Southern favorites, with the biscuit sandwich being the star.

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts.

“Our love for a great brunch and Southern flavors is what started the dream of Biscuit Belly” says Lauren Coulter, Director of Franchising and Development. “My husband and I loved being able to connect with our family and friends over brunch. It was a moment for us to relax and catch up with each other over a meal and a few drinks, but we felt like we could never find a spot that felt like home. We decided to create our own brunch restaurant that brought our love of Southern staples together with an experience that was warm, welcoming and consistent – and that’s what we’ve created with Biscuit Belly.”

Biscuit Belly has seen rapid success locally and is eager to continue expansion across North America with a focus in the South and Midwest. With plans to have at least seven locations open by the end of 2022, the brand has remained a favorite among Kentucky locals and is now bringing their unique brunch concept to new markets with their newest location (and first franchised location) open in Lexington, Kentucky and another franchised location set to open soon in Acworth, Georgia. With no plans of slowing down, the brand’s goal is to have 15 additional locations in development by the end of the year which will bring their total under development to 35 stores.

“Biscuit Belly is serving up more than just delicious Southern cooking to brunch lovers, we provide a place for people to come together and create memories over a delicious meal in a ‘craft causal’ setting,” says Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “We believe in true Southern hospitality and providing a space where everyone feels welcomed and leaves our restaurant eager to come back for more. We are thrilled with the quick momentum we have seen in our brand’s national expansion as we break into new markets and are excited to find franchisees that share our passion to bring a better brunch experience to communities throughout America.”

Biscuit Belly currently has five locations open and 20 additional locations in development.