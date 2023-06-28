Biscuit Belly Signs Deal to Open Five Stores

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, announced their newest deal to open four to five new locations. The brand has partnered with a joint venture group to help deliver a better brunch experience to the communities of Norfolk and Chesapeake, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The majority of the investors in the joint venture group known as “DGB”, consists of individuals with strong backgrounds in multi-unit development who were interested in partnering with Biscuit Belly. The group has confidence in the brand’s thoughtful business model, craveable menu and cult following and was eager to be part of Biscuit Belly’s rapid expansion. DGB is thrilled to help the brand continue its growth and knows that the concept will remain a hit amongst brunch-goers.

“Biscuit Belly has perfected the brunch experience,” says Chuck Schnatter, member of DGB and co-founder of Biscuit Belly. “In addition to having a delicious menu with southern flair, the concept has streamlined operations to be efficient for both the customer and franchise partners. We knew we wanted to pick cities with vibrant food scenes and thriving economies. While there is still a lot of white space for opening Biscuit Belly locations, we felt that Raleigh and Virginia would be the perfect areas to begin our journey with the brand.”

DGB opened their first of four locations on May 15th in Chesapeake, Virginia to overwhelming excitement from the community. The group has two additional leases signed and expect the locations to open in Fall 2023. The first will be located at the Railyard development in Norfolk, VA and the other at the Seaboard Station development in Raleigh, NC. Biscuit Belly expects the total number of restaurants open will double by the end of this year. Adding to the excitement, this booming brunch concept recently announced a new six-unit franchise deal in Charlotte, NC.

Founded by Lauren and Chad Coulter in 2019, and franchising since 2020, Biscuit Belly has become a staple in their home state of Kentucky. Known for their chef-inspired offerings revolving around a scratch-made biscuit, innovative boozy beverages, and a bright, modern environment, Biscuit Belly has been an instant favorite among brunch enthusiasts. In addition to the recent opening in Chesapeake, Biscuit Belly and its current franchisees have restaurants in Louisville and Lexington, KY, Huntsville and Hoover, AL, Evansville, IN and Acworth, GA and the company is looking for franchise partners to continue expansion into new markets.

“Our partnership with DGB is a great step in helping to expand Biscuit Belly’s reach,” says Chad Coulter, Founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “Our Market Partner, Clint Umphrey, has been doing an incredible job upholding the brand standards of Biscuit Belly and building an amazing team who are eager for growth in the Virginia and North Carolina markets.” Clint comes with tremendous experience having previously worked as a Director of Operations for Velvet Taco and prior to that, a Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners. The brand currently has nine locations open and 20+ locations in development, with plans to sign two to three additional multi-unit deals by the end of 2023. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $702,000 to $1,187,000.