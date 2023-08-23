Biscuit Belly Taps Oakscale to Help with Franchise Development

Biscuit Belly, an innovative fast-casual concept touting itself as the “Better Brunch Franchise,” announced that it has partnered with Oakscale, a leading developer helping emerging franchise brands reach their full potential, to drive expansion of its system in the South, Southeast and Midwest.

Biscuit Belly debuted in 2019 and quickly amassed a loyal following. Its popular comfort-food menu is anchored by scratch-made biscuits baked on-site using a proprietary recipe created by renowned executive chef Tavis Rockwell. Customers enjoy a mouth-watering, appetite- quenching assortment of Southern breakfast standards with distinctive quality and unique twists. Crowd-pleasing options include fried green tomatoes, a mini biscuit basket with samplers of three gravy options, breakfast tots loaded with sausage and cheddar served with sweet maple mayo, and “bonuts” (biscuit donut holes sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with a choice of house-made berry jam or bourbon cream cheese icing). Main fare includes mountainous biscuit sandwiches layered with all your favorite breakfast meats and toppings, biscuits and gravy, build-your-own breakfast bowls, as well as other lighter options. Biscuit Belly also offers both coffee and espresso-based drinks and breakfast cocktails. The mix offers something for everyone, whether their preference is a light or full, sweet or savory meal.

As beloved as its menu may be, communities have also embraced Biscuit Belly for its down-home hospitality and brightly colored, open spaces, making each restaurant a destination for dine-in eating. Despite this welcoming, modern vibe, typical table turnover is 25 minutes or less, leading to higher ticket counts and happier customers, while a thriving takeout and delivery business yields incremental income.

“We knew early on we’d hit on something that could turn the breakfast and brunch business on its head,” says Chad Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. “People have responded very favorably to our offering where we’ve opened thus far, and we’re eager to bring it to more markets hungry for an exciting brunch concept by partnering with experienced restaurant operators hungry for an exciting new franchise opportunity.”

Earlier this year, Biscuit Belly announced a six-unit development agreement for the Charlotte, N.C., metro area signed by existing franchisees Todd Gallinek and Deepen Patel, whose Power Brands Hospitality Group already includes two Biscuit Belly sites in Alabama as part of an overall portfolio of 40 restaurants. Another six-unit deal for the Lexington, Ky., and Knoxville Tenn., area was signed previously by Shoffner Family Foods, a family business of long-time KFC and Long John Silver’s franchisees. Two other deals have been signed for a segment of the Atlanta market and for a section along the Eastern coast including the greater Virginia Beach market and down into the Carolinas. The brand currently has nine open locations in five states, seven set to open within the next 12 months, and another 14 pending sites represented by open development agreements.

Oakscale will help attract qualified franchise investors to sign additional multi-unit commitments. Vice President of Development Ryan Durishin, a franchise sale veteran whose track record includes helping make the New York based Halal Guys and other food concepts widespread successes, will spearhead the development effort.

“It’s very exciting when you come across a concept that is clearly poised to be a disruptor,” Durishin says. “Fast casual continues to be the rising star in the restaurant industry, and we feel strongly that Biscuit Belly will be a shining star in that segment, redefining the breakfast and brunch business. Also, NPD reported earlier this year that morning meal restaurant visits grew by 10% in February from a year earlier and were up 2% over three years ago. We think investors looking to take part in a growing segment will enjoy the appeal of Biscuit Belly’s sophisticated chef-driven menu, ease of operation, and the fact that Biscuit Belly restaurants, which typically close at 3 p.m., will give them more time to attend to other business and personal matters.”

Biscuit Belly is seeking multi-unit restaurant operators and franchise investors who are deeply in-tune with their local market, know and love the restaurant segment, and who want to claim the honor of introducing a unique and satisfying brunch concept to their market.