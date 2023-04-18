Biscuit Belly Taps Tarah Freestone as VP of Operations

Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky based “craft casual” brunch restaurant serving up warm hospitality and chef-driven gourmet biscuit breakfast sandwiches, recently welcomed Tarah Freestone to the team as Vice President of Operations. Tarah is thrilled to be joining the team to help assist in streamlining processes and allowing the entire leadership team to focus on specific areas.

Boasting an extensive background working with both emerging and large brands in the restaurant franchising space, Freestone will be an incredible asset in helping to shape the systems and processes in place for future franchise partners and management, with the goal of developing a team of strong operators to assist in the support of Biscuit Belly’s franchise system as the brand grows.

“I am a true believer that treating your guests and teams like family will always lead to a successful brand, and Biscuit Belly does just that,” says Tarah Freestone VP of Operations of Biscuit Belly. “There’s more to the brand than just the amazing menu that made this the right fit for me. I really believe in the vision and promise the Coulters are leading this brand with. From their passion for everyone they meet, whether crew, guest, or franchise partner, to the food quality and product innovation, Biscuit Belly checks all of my boxes and I’m thrilled to be a part of this journey with them.”

Freestone has over 15 years of expertise working in the restaurant franchise industry across several different brands. Most recently, Freestone served as Vice President of Learning and Development at Bubbakoo’s Burritos where she developed all their systems, processes, and procedures for operations and training, as well as, assisting in the brads explosive growth, opening over 60 locations in just over 18 months with her team. Freestone’s additional experience includes serving in operations and management leadership roles at Golden Krust, Domino’s, Saladworks, and Arby’s.

“I am genuinely excited to introduce this brand in new markets,” says Freestone. “I’m looking forward to connecting with others seeking to grow either their restaurant portfolio or open their own locations who feel the same passion about the brand that I do.”

In 2022, Biscuit Belly brought on Lisa Dwelly as VP of Operations and Training to strengthen the brand’s development efforts. By hiring Freestone, Dwelly is now able to focus her efforts entirely on training, while Freestone will center around operations. This will allow the brand to streamline their focus in both individual departments, leading to overall brand success as they continue to expand.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work alongside Tarah to help develop our operators and team members to support Biscuit Belly’s growth,” adds Lisa Dwelly VP of Training at Biscuit Belly. “The experience she brings from the restaurant and franchise industries, as well as her commitment to people development and damn good culture makes Tarah the perfect fit for this role. Her addition to the team will allow us all to be even more detailed and committed to our current and future operators.”

Biscuit Belly has experienced rapid success locally and is eager to continue expansion across North America with a focus in the South and Midwest. With plans to have at least eight locations open by the end of 2023, the brand has remained a favorite among Kentucky locals and is now bringing their unique brunch concept to new markets with their newest franchise locations open in Hoover and Huntsville Alabama, with a new location set to open in Chesapeake Virginia soon.

Biscuit Belly is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners. The brand currently has eight locations open and 20+ locations in development, with plans to sign four to five additional multi-unit deals by the end of 2023. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Biscuit Belly franchise is between $697,000 to $1,102,000.