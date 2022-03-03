Biscuit Love to Open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge in Alabama

Award-Winning Nashville-Based Biscuit Love Coming to Parkside on Dolly Ridge in Cahaba Heights.

Biscuit Love will be coming to Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights. The Nashville-based breakfast concept will occupy 3,045 SF at the center and is scheduled to open later this year. Founded by Karl and Sarah Worley in 2012, Biscuit Love started as a food truck and has grown into three locations throughout Middle Tennessee. The Cahaba Heights location will be the brand’s first foray into out-of-state expansion. Biscuit Love is known for its Southern dishes and locally-sourced ingredients, attracting a dedicated following over the years. The restaurant was awarded Andrew Zimmern's “Munchies: People’s Choice Food Award” and named “Best Sandwich of 2015” by Bon Appétit for its famed “East Nasty”—a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried chicken, aged cheddar, and sausage gravy. In 2016, Food Network star Alton Brown noted that Biscuit Love’s shrimp and grits were the best he had ever eaten.

“We are so excited to have Biscuit Love at Parkside on Dolly Ridge,” stated Thom Hickman, Vice President of Development at Harbert Retail. “It’s a great fit for the neighborhood and the project.”

Harbert Retail’s Casey Howard and Thom Hickman represented Parkside on Dolly Ridge in the transaction. “We can’t wait to have Biscuit Love join Parkside on Dolly Ridge,” says Casey Howard, Vice President and Broker at Harbert Retail. “Biscuit Love will fill a great demand in this market with a unique menu and their mission is as wonderful as their food. The center is situated next to Cahaba Heights Elementary and the new City of Vestavia Cahaba Heights community park and baseball fields and this will be an excellent place for kids and parents to stop in for a quick breakfast.”