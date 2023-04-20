Biscuitville Adds Smoked Sausage to Menu

Biscuitville Fresh Southern introduces Smoked Sausage – served three different ways! – to its menu, as well as several seasonal menu offerings, perfect for the springtime.

From the mind of Biscuitville’s Culinary Innovation Leader Heidi Lane, the introduction of Biscuitville’s Smoked Sausage with Peppers and Onions adds a versatile ingredient that spans breakfast and lunch to the company’s menu. The Smoked Sausage is sourced from Swaggerty’s, a third-generation, family-owned company that produces premium sausage products.

“At Biscuitville, we are always looking to add new and unique items to our menu,” said Lane. “Swaggerty’s is a longtime partner of Biscuitville, and we knew their Smoked Sausage would pair perfectly with our Fresh Southern ingredients.”

The Smoked Sausage is featured in three new menu items:

- Smoked Sausage Fried Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Peppers & Onions

- Loaded Smoked Sausage Gravy Biscuit Platter

- Loaded Smoked Sausage Country Fries

In addition to Smoked Sausage, Biscuitville has several seasonal, limited-time offerings on its menu. Pair your meal with Biscuitville’s new Watermelon Soda, Tea or Lemonade. Enjoy bites of fresh watermelon – produced by North Carolina farmers when available – in your beverage of choice.

Biscuitville’s pastry menu also will include seasonal treats. With berries coming into season, enjoy Biscuitville’s seasonal strawberry muffin. For more information about Biscuitville menu items, visit the Biscuitville menu.