With the holidays fast approaching, Biscuitville is eager to remind guests of its catering options that make seasonal gatherings easier. The Biscuitville catering menu, made with Fresh Southern local ingredients, offers party-sized versions of their most popular scratch-made biscuits and one-of-a-kind scratch-made sausage balls.

Biscuitville’s party biscuits are miniature versions of their classic biscuits. The party biscuits are available as plain biscuits for your own custom additions or ready to serve as miniature versions of Biscuitville’s classic biscuit options: sausage, country ham, bacon, turkey sausage, fried chicken or spicy chicken.

Biscuitville’s scratch-made sausage balls, made by hand with local sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, special herbs and spices, and Biscuitville’s special biscuit recipe, also are a guest favorite on the catering menu.

“Like all of our offerings, our catering menu features delicious, chef-crafted choices, made with fresh ingredients designed to deliver an elevated dining experience for your next holiday gathering,” said Jim McCurley, Chief Restaurant Excellence Officer at Biscuitville. “While we offer catering services year-round, we know this menu is a favorite of our guests who are hosting special events during the busy holiday season. Enjoy!”

Beverages also are available for purchase from the catering menu. Guests can choose from a half gallon of tea, half a gallon of orange juice or a coffee party box of 96 oz.

Catering orders are available for pick up 24 hours after orders are placed. To place a catering order, guests should call their favorite Biscuitville location. Catering is available at all Biscuitville locations except the Elon University and Biscutiville Express location in Burlington.